Bernard E. Hanlon
1928 - 2020
HANLON, BERNARD E.
92 of Cranston, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 in Warwick, RI. Bernie was the loving husband of the late Ann E. (McCabe) Hanlon for 57 years. He is survived by his sons, Philip Hanlon of Cranston, Kevin Hanlon of Johnston and daughter Mary Hanlon-Walker and Ronald Walker of Exeter. Adoring grandfather of Sierra and Trent Walker, Morgan and Ryan Hanlon. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Bernard and Alice (Fournier) Hanlon and lived in Cranston for 62 years. He was the brother of William Hanlon, Richard Hanlon, the late Joseph and James Hanlon and the late Claire (Hanlon) McDermott. He was a WWII Army veteran, serving as an MP and honorably discharged in 1948. He retired as a U.S. Postal Worker after 30 years at the Providence Main Post Office in Providence. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mark's Church in Cranston. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday. Visiting hours will be held Friday, September 18, from 4pm-7pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernard's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
