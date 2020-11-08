1/1
Daniel Joseph. McCarthy
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCARTHY, DANIEL JOSEPH.
passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born in 1947 in Newport, RI. Dan attended De La Salle Academy and St. Edward's University. He was an accomplished entrepreneur and sales executive. He was also a devoted sports fan who loved rooting for Boston teams. He was most happy spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his children Michele (Derrick) St. Laurent, Daniel McCarthy, Elizabeth Kinsley, Danielle McCarthy, Christina (Rick) Darst, and Xavier McCarthy. He also leaves five grandchildren. Dan was predeceased by his son Patrick McCarthy. Services will be private and Dan will be buried at Swan Point Cemetery. Donations may be made in Daniel's memory to The Christi Center, 2306 Hancock Dr., Austin, TX. 78756. Condolences may be left at monahandrsbblesherman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved