McCARTHY, DANIEL JOSEPH.
passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born in 1947 in Newport, RI. Dan attended De La Salle Academy and St. Edward's University. He was an accomplished entrepreneur and sales executive. He was also a devoted sports fan who loved rooting for Boston teams. He was most happy spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his children Michele (Derrick) St. Laurent, Daniel McCarthy, Elizabeth Kinsley, Danielle McCarthy, Christina (Rick) Darst, and Xavier McCarthy. He also leaves five grandchildren. Dan was predeceased by his son Patrick McCarthy. Services will be private and Dan will be buried at Swan Point Cemetery. Donations may be made in Daniel's memory to The Christi Center, 2306 Hancock Dr., Austin, TX. 78756. Condolences may be left at monahandrsbblesherman.com