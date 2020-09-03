Baribault, David W.,
62, of West Warwick, passed away on September 1, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice surrounded by his loving family after several months of hospitalizations and health challenges.
He is survived by his wife Kristin Brooks, his children, Kristen, Matthew and Emma Baribault.
Born in Providence, he was the loving son of Albert and Patricia Baribault. Dear brother to Peter (Maryanne), James, Gregory (Susan), Jon (Debra) and Dona LeBoeuf (pre-deceased Reginald). Son-in-law of Sharon Slusher.
Adored by his many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews who considered David to be the life of all family get togethers. Dear friend to many, especially Joseph Thompson, John Panos, and Brian Lester.
David was a dedicated employee of UPS for thirty years where he had many friends, retiring in 2016 when he began his volunteer work cleaning out neglected historical cemeteries and driving for Inskip Motors.
David was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. David made two cross country trips in his camper in recent years. He went on an African Safari several years ago and was a true lover of all animals and nature. David also loved visiting his parents often in Venice, Fl.
David graduated from St. Paul's School, Edgewood and Our Lady of Providence High School, Providence. He was a gifted student and athlete, excelling in hockey, basketball, baseball, and football.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Miriam, Rhode Island Hospital and Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, the several priests who visited David to anoint him during his illness and the many family and friends who were by David's side and supported his family with love and prayers.
Due to the current restrictions, the funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Turtle Conservancy, PO Box 1289 Ojai, CA 9302.
Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home. For directions, and online condolences, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com