MEDEIROS, DEOLINDA (ESTEVES)
98, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Ballou Home, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Manuel A. Medeiros.
A lifelong resident of Cumberland, she was a daughter of the late Joao and Maria (Silva) Esteves.
Mrs. Medeiros worked for the former Royal Electric Company, which later became ITT, for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra L. Simpson and her partner, William S. Roberts of Seekonk, MA; four beloved grandchildren; two beloved great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Judy Bisordi, Myra DelPivo, Nevil Esteves and Maria Souza.
Her funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Medeiros's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.