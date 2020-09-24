Melucci, Edward "Eddy" M.
70, of Providence, passed away on September 13, 2020. Edward was the son of Edward Melucci and the late Delores Melucci. Edward is survived by his son Michael E. Melucci and his wife Christina, his confidante Karen Nichols and her son Cameron. Edward was the father of the late Edward M. Melucci Jr. Edward's services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund and American Heart Associations. For further information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com
.