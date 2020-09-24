1/1
Edward M. "Eddy" Melucci
Melucci, Edward "Eddy" M.
70, of Providence, passed away on September 13, 2020. Edward was the son of Edward Melucci and the late Delores Melucci. Edward is survived by his son Michael E. Melucci and his wife Christina, his confidante Karen Nichols and her son Cameron. Edward was the father of the late Edward M. Melucci Jr. Edward's services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund and American Heart Associations. For further information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
September 23, 2020
My condolences to the Melucci family for your loss. I have only known Ed for the past 5 to 10 years we would meet once a month with the guys for dinner. After awhile we finally had a chance to have a conversation and found that we both had worked in the same business, we would exchange stores he felt connected with me since we were the only ones at dinner that shared the same interests. I will truly miss him and there will always be a spot for him at the table.
James J DiMaio Jr.
Friend
