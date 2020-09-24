My condolences to the Melucci family for your loss. I have only known Ed for the past 5 to 10 years we would meet once a month with the guys for dinner. After awhile we finally had a chance to have a conversation and found that we both had worked in the same business, we would exchange stores he felt connected with me since we were the only ones at dinner that shared the same interests. I will truly miss him and there will always be a spot for him at the table.

James J DiMaio Jr.

Friend