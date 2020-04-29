|
Roche, Edwin
90 of Hingham passed away on April 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on April 7, 1930 in Providence RI. He was the son of the late Dr. Edwin & Sarah (Libby) Roche. He is survived by his wife Ann (Miller) Roche and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Paul and his brother Laurence and sister Dorothy. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict where he served as a combat advisor to the Army of the Republic of Korea. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge. Ed began a career in publishing and advertising as a reporter for the Providence Journal. He later worked for several major book publishers in NY City as well as a consultant to the Ford Foundation and helped introduce mass market paperback publishing into South India. He was a founding partner of Marquardt & Roche Inc. of Stamford CT an advertising agency specializing in business to business advertising serving companies such as GE, United Technologies,Olin Chemicals and American Can Company. Ed was also an accomplished award winning artist, His art was full of vibrant colors where he took on subjects both serious and comical. Services Private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020