Frank I. Pellegrino
1936 - 2020
Pellegrino, Frank I.
Frank I. Pellegrino, 83 of Delray Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Ignazio and Josephine Pellegrino, and brother of the late John Pellegrino. He resided in Johnston, RI up until 2004. Survived by his former wife Anna Germana Pellegrino of 45 years, daughter Sandra A. Pellegrino, son Steven A. Pellegrino and wife Jacqueline, son Frank A. Pellegrino and wife Ann; four loving grandchildren, Steven Jr., Nichole, Chloe and Melissa. Frank worked alongside his son Steven and Steven Jr. at Nicole's Restaurant and Prime Steakhouse Delray Beach and was also an employee of the United States Postal Service. Frank was a lifelong New York Giants and Yankees fan and proud baseball coach at St. Rocco's Church. He was also a veteran of the 102nd Air National Guard and a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in 1955. Professional arrangements by: Gary Panoch Funeral Home, 6140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33487, 561-997-8580, www.gpanochfunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Steven, Jackie, Anne, Sandy, Frank, Ann and my children Steven Jr and Nichole. I have such wonderful memories of a kind and loving father in law. He was a great man and grandfather to my Children. May you Rest in Peace Frank. God Bless your Soul❤✝
Joann Faella
Family
July 25, 2020
Joann Faella
Family
