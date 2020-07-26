Pellegrino, Frank I.
Frank I. Pellegrino, 83 of Delray Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Ignazio and Josephine Pellegrino, and brother of the late John Pellegrino. He resided in Johnston, RI up until 2004. Survived by his former wife Anna Germana Pellegrino of 45 years, daughter Sandra A. Pellegrino, son Steven A. Pellegrino and wife Jacqueline, son Frank A. Pellegrino and wife Ann; four loving grandchildren, Steven Jr., Nichole, Chloe and Melissa. Frank worked alongside his son Steven and Steven Jr. at Nicole's Restaurant and Prime Steakhouse Delray Beach and was also an employee of the United States Postal Service. Frank was a lifelong New York Giants and Yankees fan and proud baseball coach at St. Rocco's Church. He was also a veteran of the 102nd Air National Guard and a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in 1955.