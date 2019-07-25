DiMASCOLO, HUGO G.

79, of Terra Court, died peacefully on July 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sharon A. (Doyle) DiMascolo. They spent the last 43 years together.

Born in Providence, a son of the late Hugo M. and Jennie (Laurello) DiMascolo, he was a lifelong resident of Cranston.

Mr. DiMascolo was the founder of the former Cranston Typewriter Co. Inc. from 1975-2016. He was Chairman of the Cranston Business Solutions from 2016 to present.

Hugo was a communicant of St. Raymond Church, Providence. He enjoyed spending time with his loving grandchildren.

Besides his wife Sharon, he is survived by two sons, Michael A. DiMascolo (Sandy) of Cranston and Bryan M. DiMascolo (Mel D) of North Smithfield; a sister, Jan Lamond of Cranston and six grandchildren, Sophia, Michael, Luke, Brinley, Harrison and Macy. He was the brother of the late Ben DiMascolo.

His funeral will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 a.m. with a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main Street, Providence at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.

Calling hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019