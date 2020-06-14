I would like to extend my condolences to the McGeough family.
I had the good fortune to be a teammate of Jack's going through school.
He was the one we all looked up to.
He will be remembered by many.
Charlie McPhillips
McGeough, John P. "Jack"
John P. "Jack" McGeough, 79, of Middletown, RI, and Naples, FL, passed away on June 5, 2020. He was the husband of Regina "Jeanne" (Pisklak) McGeough.
John was born in Providence to Earl and Anne (Sullivan) McGeough. He spent his childhood days in Cranston, graduated from LaSalle Academy '58, Providence College '62 and played in the AHL for the Rhode Island Reds from 1962-1964.
John was a true visionary and pioneer in the International Seafood Industry for over 50 years. He served as President of the Prelude Food Corporation and was Founder, CEO and Chairmen of Newport International.
John is survived by his wife Jeanne, sister Nancy (Harney) of Virginia Beach, VA., his children John Jr. (wife Denise) of Wayland, Ma, Peter (wife Mary) of Newport, RI, Carrie (husband Jim) Burns of Reading, Ma. and Mark (wife Sarah) of Huntersville, NC. and Jeanne's daughter Missi (husband Michael) Monahan of Middletown. He also leaves 10 grandchildren. John Jr. (Kelsey, John III), Carrie (Peter, Mason, William), Mark (Emma, Jackson, Ava) and Missi (Maeve, Miles).
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl A. McGeough and Ann (Sullivan) of East Greenwich, RI and sister's Susan and Lois.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, June 12 in St. Joseph's Church, Broadway, Newport. A Memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John's name to: Newport Hospital Foundation 11 Friendship Street Newport, RI 02840 http://giving.lifespan.org/Newport/donate or
Newport County YMCA C/o Development office 792 Valley Road Middletown, RI 02842, www.newportymca.org/giving
Online tribute and information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/John-McGeough
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.