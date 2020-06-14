John P. "Jack" McGeough
McGeough, John P. "Jack"
John P. "Jack" McGeough, 79, of Middletown, RI, and Naples, FL, passed away on June 5, 2020. He was the husband of Regina "Jeanne" (Pisklak) McGeough.
John was born in Providence to Earl and Anne (Sullivan) McGeough. He spent his childhood days in Cranston, graduated from LaSalle Academy '58, Providence College '62 and played in the AHL for the Rhode Island Reds from 1962-1964.
John was a true visionary and pioneer in the International Seafood Industry for over 50 years. He served as President of the Prelude Food Corporation and was Founder, CEO and Chairmen of Newport International.
John is survived by his wife Jeanne, sister Nancy (Harney) of Virginia Beach, VA., his children John Jr. (wife Denise) of Wayland, Ma, Peter (wife Mary) of Newport, RI, Carrie (husband Jim) Burns of Reading, Ma. and Mark (wife Sarah) of Huntersville, NC. and Jeanne's daughter Missi (husband Michael) Monahan of Middletown. He also leaves 10 grandchildren. John Jr. (Kelsey, John III), Carrie (Peter, Mason, William), Mark (Emma, Jackson, Ava) and Missi (Maeve, Miles).
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl A. McGeough and Ann (Sullivan) of East Greenwich, RI and sister's Susan and Lois.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, June 12 in St. Joseph's Church, Broadway, Newport. A Memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John's name to: Newport Hospital Foundation 11 Friendship Street Newport, RI 02840 http://giving.lifespan.org/Newport/donate or
Newport County YMCA C/o Development office 792 Valley Road Middletown, RI 02842, www.newportymca.org/giving
Online tribute and information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/John-McGeough

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 13, 2020
I would like to extend my condolences to the McGeough family.
I had the good fortune to be a teammate of Jack's going through school.
He was the one we all looked up to.
He will be remembered by many.

Charlie McPhillips
Charles D Mcphillips
June 13, 2020
I have a lot of great memories of your father as our coach and my parents have many wonderful memories of your father as their friend.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
William, Mary and Stephen Douglas
Stephen Douglas
June 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Jeanne and family. Rest in Peace, Jack.
It was a pleasure to know you.
Dennis Sullivan
Friend
June 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Agatha and Thomas Perkins
June 11, 2020
Dear Jeanne, John Peter Mark & Carrie We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to all of you. You are in our thoughts and prayers. We have a lot of good times and great memories. Gene Jeanette Gene jr David & Kim Bucci
Jeanette Bucci
June 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to Jeanne and the rest of the McGeough family. I will miss our regular golf outings, Jacks coaching pointers and our many conversations about life, but I will cherish great memories of our time together.
Pete Babcock
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
