Crouse, Jr., John W. "Jack"
84, of Log Road, Smithfield, died July 22, 2020 in RI Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of Janice (Barnes) Crouse. They had been married for almost 60 years. Born in East Providence, the son of the late John W. Crouse, Sr. and Anna Elizabeth (Moriarty.) He had lived in Smithfield for 47 years previously living in Johnston. Jack always had a passion for flying. As a teenager, he joined the Civil Air Patrol. In November, 1956, then attached to the 143rd RIANG, he was admitted to to the Air Force pilot training program, from which he was graduated, with class 58-J, as a 2nd Lieutenant in March 1958. He returned to Rhode Island where he was a member of the 143rd Special Operations Group (RIANG), retiring in December 1972 as a Major. He spent a number of the following years attached with the AF Reserves. In March of 1962, he was hired by Mohawk Airlines, later to be absorbed by Allegheny Airlines and and then renamed USAIR where he retired in May 1996 after 34 years. Jack was a member of several pilot organizations: RIPA, RIQB, and Soaring Eagles and also the S.C.R.G. club. Besides his wife he leaves his children, John W. Crouse III of Smithfield, fiancee, Denise Benetti, Lee-Anne Albanese and her husband Gene of Pascoag and Lynne Driscoll and her husband Mark of Exeter. He was the grandfather of Jennifer E. Kaprielian and her husband Jeffrey R., Matthew J. Allin, Kyleigh A. Driscoll and Conor A. Driscoll. He was the great-grandfather of Logan A. Kaprielian. He was the brother of Thomas R. Crouse (Angela) of Cranston and the late James F. Crouse (Barbara) of Michigan.
Visition Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Greenville. Due to COVID 19, all attendees will be required to wear a mask for the visitation In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Operation Stand Down, 1010 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919. Because of the virus restraints, burial will be private. For condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net