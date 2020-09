Or Copy this URL to Share

KENNEDY, JOHN WILLIAM,

66, of Wildomar, California, formally of Johnston, died in an accident.

He leaves behind his sister Jacqueline Giuliano and her husband John of Ft. Myers, Florida, girlfriend Lori Nelson, and nieces Dawn Frank, Deana Lavoie and Dayna Giuliano.

He was an animal lover, especially dogs. He was a self-employed tile installer. John will be sadly missed by his family.

A funeral mass will be held at a later date.



