Joseph Raymond Carreiro
1930 - 2020
90, died November 8, 2020 in Warren, R.I. Born in Bristol on February 21, 1930, he served in the United States Navy from 1950-1954. He was a quahogger, known as "Middle Ground Joe," proprietor of Bristol Refuse and Lindy's Waste Paper and retired from Jack's Salvage in 2019. Joe was married to Barara Vileno from 1955-1978. After their divorce, he married Eleanor Kelman Pearlman in 1982 and they were together until her death in 2017. Joe is survived by his children Jane, Peter, and Amy Carreiro, step-children Lauren Pearlman-Sugita, Joel, Stuart, and Steven Pearlman, and grand-children. Joe donated his body to the anatomical donor program at Brown University's Warren Albert School of Medicine. Per Joe's wishes, there will not be a memorial service. Donations in his memory may be made to the East Bay Food Pantry, 532 Wood St. Bristol, R.I. 02809. Fulll obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
