PATALANO, JOSEPHINE Y. (NAPOLITANO)
95, of Providence, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Grace Barker Health, Warren. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Patalano. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Fausto and Amelia (Feola) Napolitano. Josephine was a member of the Alpine Country Club, Johnston Senior Center, Sal Mancini Senior Center and Manton Center. She enjoyed bowling, bocce, cooking and baking. She is survived by her loving daughter Paula Patalano and her husband Paul Demessianos of Middletown, Her brother Fausto Napolitano of Providence. She was also the sister of the late Anthony, Ralph, Carmino and Katherine Napolitano.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 am in St. Augustine's Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
