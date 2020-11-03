1/1
Katherine Karambelas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KARAMBELAS, KATHERINE
(lovingly known as Tina), 91, of North Palm Beach, FL , passed away on October 28, 2020 peacefully in her home with her loved ones surrounding her. She was the loving wife of the late Gregory Karambelas. Born in Pawtucket, RI, Tina had been a resident of Florida for the last 34 years, coming from Rumford, RI. Tina is survived by three daughters, Elaine (Gerard) Jacques, Stefanie Karambelas and her husband Paul DiStefano, Karen (Neil) Gulledge; a son Gregory S. Karambelas, four grandchildren, Mitchell Gregory and Alexandra Katherine Gulledge, and Rachel Lynn and Justin Paul DiStefano. She is pre-deceased by two brothers, Charles Cokonis and Christo Cokonis.
Visiting hours Thursday November 5th from 10-11am in the J.F. Skeffington Chapel 925 Chalkstone Avenue Providence. Burial in RI Veterans Cemetery Exeter will be private. For full obituary and online condolences kindly visit: skeffingtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Skeffington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skeffington Chapel
925 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 331-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skeffington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved