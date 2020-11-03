KARAMBELAS, KATHERINE
(lovingly known as Tina), 91, of North Palm Beach, FL , passed away on October 28, 2020 peacefully in her home with her loved ones surrounding her. She was the loving wife of the late Gregory Karambelas. Born in Pawtucket, RI, Tina had been a resident of Florida for the last 34 years, coming from Rumford, RI. Tina is survived by three daughters, Elaine (Gerard) Jacques, Stefanie Karambelas and her husband Paul DiStefano, Karen (Neil) Gulledge; a son Gregory S. Karambelas, four grandchildren, Mitchell Gregory and Alexandra Katherine Gulledge, and Rachel Lynn and Justin Paul DiStefano. She is pre-deceased by two brothers, Charles Cokonis and Christo Cokonis.
Visiting hours Thursday November 5th from 10-11am in the J.F. Skeffington Chapel 925 Chalkstone Avenue Providence. Burial in RI Veterans Cemetery Exeter will be private. For full obituary and online condolences kindly visit: skeffingtonfuneralhome.com