Maria N. Sansiveri
SANSIVERI, MARIA N.,
50, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at RI Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Gregory A. Sansiveri. Born in the Dominican Republic, a daughter of Ana M. Alvarez and the late Juan Lopez. Maria worked for the State of RI as a program administrator in the BHDDH. She was a member of the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln. Maria was the loving mother of Giorgio Nunez-Sansiveri and Gianni Nunez-Sansiveri; sister of Juan Lopez Alvarez, Jose Miguel Lopez Alvarez, Angel Maria Lopez Alvarez, Ana Maria Lopez Alvarez, Josepfa Lopez Alvarez, Griselda Lopez de Nadal and Rosa Lopez Antonini. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4-8 pm in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Avenue, Greenville, RI (RT. 44). Her funeral and burial will be private. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required. Because of Maria's caring and generous heart, donations to any charitable organization in her memory would be gladly appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theTuckerQuinnFuneralHome.Com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
August 19, 2020
Matthew Lopes
August 19, 2020
Greg,
Dennis and I are heartbroken for you upon hearing of the passing of Maria. We send our sincere condolences to you and her boys.
Linda Rouleau
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
I really didn't know MARIA, BUT I KNEW HER HUSBAND SINCE HE WAS A LITTLE BOY AND HIS MOTHER ROBERTA FOR MANY.
GREG & BOBBIE I"M SO SORRY TO HEAR OF MARIA'S PASSING. MY PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALL. LOVE MARYLOU
MARYLOU VITICONTE
Friend
August 19, 2020
Greg and Family so sorry to read of your wife Passing
My thought and prayers are with you may she RIP
Donald Shore
Friend
August 18, 2020
Tia Micek
August 18, 2020
Gregory, Giovanni & Giorgio, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. Maria was such a dear friend and a beautiful person. What a heart, so generous, so loving, so kind. My heart goes out to you all during this terrible, heartbreaking time. She was so, so loved by so many and will never be forgotten. Sending all my love, Cyd McKenna
Cyd McKenna
Friend
