SANSIVERI, MARIA N.,
50, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at RI Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Gregory A. Sansiveri. Born in the Dominican Republic, a daughter of Ana M. Alvarez and the late Juan Lopez. Maria worked for the State of RI as a program administrator in the BHDDH. She was a member of the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln. Maria was the loving mother of Giorgio Nunez-Sansiveri and Gianni Nunez-Sansiveri; sister of Juan Lopez Alvarez, Jose Miguel Lopez Alvarez, Angel Maria Lopez Alvarez, Ana Maria Lopez Alvarez, Josepfa Lopez Alvarez, Griselda Lopez de Nadal and Rosa Lopez Antonini. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4-8 pm in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Avenue, Greenville, RI (RT. 44). Her funeral and burial will be private. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required. Because of Maria's caring and generous heart, donations to any charitable organization in her memory would be gladly appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theTuckerQuinnFuneralHome.Com