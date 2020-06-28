Dear John & family,
So sorry for your loss. May you find comfort knowing that during this time of profound sorrow, my thoughts are with you. I will always remember Pat as warm, kind and quick with a smile. Please accept my sincerest condolences.
SCULLIN, Patricia H. (Luiz)
Patricia H. (Luiz) Scullin of North Smithfield, RI peacefully closed her eyes to this world at home with her family on June 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John F. Scullin for almost fifty years, having celebrated their forty-ninth wedding anniversary in May.
Pat was employed by the Cumberland School Department for 28 years, serving as the secretary to six superintendents. Upon her retirement from the School Department, Pat began a new career working as an admissions director/counselor in several nursing homes, most recently at Oakland Grove Healthcare Center and Ballou Home for the Aged, both in Woonsocket, RI.
Born in Cumberland on November 24, 1950 to the late James F. and Helen (Staba) Luiz, Pat leaves behind her daughter Lisa Scullin Rashid and her husband Michael of Annville, PA as well as her son Jonathan Scullin of Cumberland, RI. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Hampson, her husband George, and her brother James Luiz and his wife Charlene, all of Cumberland. Pat was pre-deceased by her sister Diane (Luiz) Albuquerque. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Anna, Ava, Jack, and Benjamin, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Up to the very end of her truly courageous fourteen-month battle with Glioblastoma, Pat continued to greet family and friends with the warm smile that she shared throughout her life. All the while, as one of the many caring doctors at Rhode Island Hospital observed during a recent visit: Pat was facing "this illness with bravery and grace." And now that her encounter with cancer has ended, Pat is free to realize the rewards and peacefulness of a life well lived.
It would be remiss not to mention the affection she had for the nurses who cared for her at the hospital, the CNAs from Hope Hospice, the many relatives and friends who visited so often, and especially for her sisters-in-law who cared for her faithfully during her final weeks at home.
A private funeral mass was held at St. John the Evangelist Church where Patricia was laid to rest. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.