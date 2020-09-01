1/1
Pedro E. Morel
MOREL, PEDRO E.
40, of Providence, passed away on, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. Born in North Bergen, NJ, he was a son of Ana (Vargas) Morel and the late Domingo Morel. Pedro was an investment specialist.
He is survived by his siblings, Limary Morel Brown, Domingo Morel, and Alex Morel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church, 244 Smith Street in Providence on Wednesday, September 2nd at 12 p.m. Visiting hours and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
