LARISA, Philomena M. (Martini)
"Philly", age 100, of Barrington, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Carlo M. Larisa, Jr.
Born in Barrington, a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria (DeAngelis) Martini, she was a life-long resident of Barrington.
Mrs. Larisa was an assembler at Premium Thread and RI Laceworks for many years before retiring. An avid dancer, Philly enjoyed reading, cooking and especially loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include: one son, Anthony "Tony" Larisa and his wife Lucy of Barrington; one granddaughter, Brenda Reakes and her husband Christopher of Seekonk; three great grandsons, Marc, Brandon and Eric Reakes; one sister, Concetta Martini of Barrington and many nieces and nephews.
She was the grandmother of the late Anthony Larisa, Jr. and sister of the late Josephine Sylvia, Theresa Windley, Anna De'Angelis, Delfino, John and Sorzio Martini.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 am in Holy Angels Church, 341 Maple Ave., Barrington. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and burial is private.
Arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren. www.wilbur-romano.com