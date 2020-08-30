PETTERUTI, RICHARD A.
85, of Warwick passed away at his home, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Providence, in 1935 to the late Anthony and Anna (Cappella) Petteruti. He graduated from Central High School in 1954 and served in the National Guard for ten years. He was the manager of Lindbergs Music Center at the Rhode Island Mall for many years and then later worked for Baldwin Piano Company and Fiore Pontiac. He was a jazz enthusiast who could play a wide variety of instruments including piano, organ, guitar, and saxophone. He was actively involved in St. Timothy's church choir and the Holy Name Society. Richard is survived by his loving wife Frances (formerly Perrotti), his son Richard Petteruti, Jr. wife Tristy and grandson Marco of Westerly; his daughter Carla Mueller and her husband Jon of Warwick, and his brother Alfred J. Petteruti of East Greenwich. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 31st, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Timothy's Church, Warwick. His burial and calling hours are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.