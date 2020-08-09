1/1
Roberta A. (Celona) Dickenson
DICKENSON, ROBERTA A. (CELONA)
54, of Warwick passed away August 6, 2020 at home. She was the daughter of Matthew Celona and the late Dale (Leach) Celona; step daughter of Sandra (Anderson) Celona; companion of Robert Boudreau, with whom she resided; mother of Chelsey and Justin Dickenson and sister of Brenda Celona, Robin Munson, Thomas Celona and Erik Gardner.
Roberta graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1987. She began her career with Lifespan in 1988 as a Medical Technologist in both the research and clinical laboratories. In 2007 she received a certificate of Molecular Laboratory Diagnostics from Michigan State University. In 2009 she was promoted to manager of Lifespans Microbiology Molecular Laboratory and more recently the manager of the Anatomic Pathology Laboratories.
She enjoyed spending time camping with her boyfriend Bob, gardening and spending time with her dogs Dodger and Rosie. She enjoyed attending country music concerts with her daughter and sisters.
Roberta was full of life, brightening everyone's day with her positive outlook and kind heart. She was always putting others first.
Visitation, with masks and 15 people maximum at one time, will be held Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:30 AM in the PONTARELII_MARINO HOME, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Roberta's memory to the Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital at https://giving.lifespan.org/Support-Lifespan-Foundation. For online condolences, www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

2 entries
August 8, 2020
Brenda Bill And I are so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers. God Bless
Bette n Bill Harrison
Friend
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
