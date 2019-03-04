CARTER, ROSE M. (IANNUCCILLI)

93, died on Monday, February 25 at home. She was the widow of husbands, John T. Zito and Wilfred W. "Nick" Carter. Born in Cranston, she was raised by her grandmother and aunt, the late Raimondi and Elvira Iannuccilli.

Employed by Nicholson File Company, she was an office clerk until retirement in 1970. Travel, bridge, and cooking were her favorite pastimes. She was talented in needlework, knitting baby clothes, and doll-making.

Rose is survived by her 3 step-sons: Donald, Paul, and Gregory Carter; 7 step-grandchildren; and 7 step-great-grandchildren. She was the beloved cousin of Dolores Iannello, Rita Perry, & Raymond Picone. She is predeceased by her step-daughter: Linda J. Klocek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 3 at 11am at Christ The King Church, 130 Legris Avenue, West Warwick. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57326.