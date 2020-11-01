BENNETT, RUSSELL J.

Bennett, Russell J. 61 from West Hollywood, CA formerly of Riverside, RI.

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Russell passed peacefully on October 7, 2020, surrounded by siblings and friends. Only recently was he diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Born in Providence, the son of the late Jeannette (Costa) Bennett. Brother of Ronald Bennett of Seekonk, MA, Cheryl (Rick) MacDonald of North Kingstown, RI., Janice (Mike) Fisher of Centerville, GA and Maurice (Val) Bennett, Jr. of North Attleboro, MA and the late Gail (Clark) Bennett along with six nieces and five nephews.

Russell served in the Army; stationed in Germany.

Russell was creative and entrepreneurial in every way. There was nothing Russell couldn't do or fix.

Russell was involved in environmental and political activism on both the local and national level.

Russell cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were, and because he wished the best for them, without guile and without asking for anything in return. He was very kind, caring, smart and generous. He had a shining personality and was held in the highest esteem by everyone who knew him.

Russell was an adventurous traveler, traveling around the world.

Due to Covid a "Celebration of Life" in honor of Russell will be celebrated at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store