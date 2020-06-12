Samson, Susan Brown

Susan passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 81, after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Earl, of 48 years, as well as her 4 stepchildren, Trip (Allyson), Ed (Diana), Annie and Rob (Heidi); 9 grandchildren (to whom she was known as Nonie); and her brother Palmer Madden (Susan Paulus) She was predeceased by her sister Lucie Marcotulli and leaves behind her nieces Marialidia and Leontina; and nephew Amanto.

The daughter of Helen Raymond and Milton Eppley, Susan was born on January 28, 1939. She was educated at the Milwaukee Downer School, The Masters School (Dobbs), Briarcliff College and the London School of Dramatic Arts.

Susan had a career in the theater including numerous parts in off-Broadway plays and television, as well as co-producing Broadway productions. After their many years in New York City, Susan and Earl left the hubbub of urban life and made Little Compton their home. They purchased Sakonnet Vineyards and began their next adventure. For the next 25 years they worked together to further the success of growing grapes in New England and making fine wine. As the marketing director, Susan's reputation grew in the wine business as a savvy sales woman.

With boundless energy and hard work, Susan maintained deep and loyal friendships from every stage of her life. She will be sorely missed by so many. She loved playing tennis during the summer months and also found time for reading, pilates, walking, bridge and numerous volunteer activities in the community throughout the year.

Susan's civic activities included serving on the Vestry at St. Andrews by the Sea Episcopal Church, including a term as Senior Warden. She also served on several boards including: The Masters School, Episcopal Divinity School, Trinity Repertory Theatre, Playwrights Horizons and Women's Chefs & Restaurateurs. Susan was a member at the Sakonnet Golf Club and the Sakonnet Point Club.

A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date.

Gifts in Susan's memory would be gratefully accepted at Stay at Home in Little Compton, Inc., PO Box 353, Little Compton, RI 02837.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store