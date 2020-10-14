LAWLOR, THOMAS F.
82, an Opera Singer, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Jill (Rogers) Lawlor. Father of Frances Galvan (Tom), grandfather of Matilda and Sidney Galvan.
Relatives and friends invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church, Warwick, on Friday October 16th, 10:00 AM. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. A livestreaming of the Mass may be found on the funeral home Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/QuinnFuneralHomes/live/
Full Obituary and condolences at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com