Doris G. Sollenberger
Doris G. Sollenberger

Chambersburg - Doris G. Sollenberger, 84, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home. Born September 17, 1935 in Roxbury, PA, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Ada McNair Garnes.

Doris was a 1954 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. Early in her life she was a dedicated homemaker. She was later employed at the Wagon Wheel in Chambersburg for 20 years until her retirement. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Chambersburg. Doris enjoyed decorating her home, shopping at antique stores and going to auctions.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Arthur L. Sollenberger, whom she married on July 17, 1954; three children, Kim Miller and husband Michael of Lititz, Stacy Patterson and husband Bill of Chambersburg, and Jury Sollenberger and wife Alicia of Hoschton, GA; six grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two siblings, Joan Harvey of Doylesburg and Marion Campbell and husband John of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica Sollenberger; and three siblings, William Higgins, Robert Garnes, and Vivian Shetter.

Services will be private. Interment will be at Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
