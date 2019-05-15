Dwain Leon ("Rip") Collins, 86, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019, at Shore Point Rehabilitation in St. Clair Shores.



He was born on Feb. 27, 1933, in Rochester, New York, a son of the late George and Ellen (Kingsley) Collins.



He attended Saints Cosmas & Damian High School and the University of Detroit, and served in the United States Air Force.



After returning to Punxsutawney, he married the former Mary Ella Hollopeter. She preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 2017.



Dwain worked for many years as a steel buyer/raw material purchaser for General Motors and Volkswagen.



Dwain enjoyed watching football, baseball and hockey, both live and on television. His favorite teams were the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings. In addition, he was very proud of his grandchildren and loved talking to them about school, sports, music and other activities.



He and his wife Mary Ella were the proud parents of seven children, six of which survive them; three daughters, Linda (David) Stroshein, Deborah (Jerry) Smith and Kathy (Joseph Giglia) Collins; and three sons, Richard (Phyllis) Stiles, Michael (Denise) Collins and Terry (Jessie) Collins, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Stiles, and also by his brother, Gerald Patrick Collins.



Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Saints Cosmas & Damian Catholic Church, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.



Interment will follow at McClure Cemetery, Big Run.



Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on May 16, 2019