Gregory Samuel Balarillo
Gregory Samuel Balarillo, 80, of Picayune, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
A native of Punxsutawney, he served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired insurance agent for Prudential Life Insurance. Greg was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Jean Ann Riggie Balarillo; his children, Carla (Guy) Seale, Jim Balarillo and Michael (Angie) Balarillo; six grandchildren, Anthony (Aiyana) Seale, Christina Seale, Katie Balarillo, Lauren Balarillo, Sophia Balarillo and Nicholas Balarillo; his great-grandson, Luca Guy Seale; Paul Shumway, whom he considered a son; and Shirley (Brad) Lowe, whom he considered a daughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Anthony Balarillo and Victoria Blasco Balarillo.
A funeral Mass will be held at a date and time to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Masses be said in Greg's memory.
An obituary, register book and driving directions can be found online at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDONALD FUNERAL HOME
401 W CANAL ST.
Picayune, MS 39466-3912
(601) 798-1212
