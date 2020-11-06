Robert L. Hanley, 87, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 14, 1933, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Maude M. (Reeseman) and George Hanley.
On Nov. 10, 1962, he married Barbara S. (Postlewaite) Hanley, who survives.
Robert served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 in the Anti-Aircraft 73rd Armored Field "D" Battery Artillery Battalion.
He worked as a truck driver for TW Phillips Gas Company and also as an electrician over his lifetime.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, a charter member of the Past to Present Machinery Association, a 50-year member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge No. 534, and a member of the Punxsy Saddle Club.
He enjoyed tractor pulls, farming, hunting out west, and restoring antique John Deere tractors.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by five brothers, Samuel Hanley, Paul Hanley and wife Catherine, Gilbert "Bud" Hanley, George Hanley and wife Jeannine, Raymond Hanley and wife Darlene, all of Punxsutawney; three sisters, Maxine Cooper of Columbus, Ohio, Mary Leonard of Grampian and Kathy Conrad and husband Richard of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Hanley; sisters Sally Lou Whitesell and Jean Ann Cignetti; an infant brother, Arnold Hanley; and an infant sister, Barbara Hanley.
Per Robert's wishes, funeral services are private and under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home of Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Robert, to Punxsy Home Health, 602 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA, or to Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Rd., #3000, Indiana, PA 15701. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.