1/
Robert L. Hanley
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Hanley, 87, of Punxsutawney, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 14, 1933, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Maude M. (Reeseman) and George Hanley.
On Nov. 10, 1962, he married Barbara S. (Postlewaite) Hanley, who survives.
Robert served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 in the Anti-Aircraft 73rd Armored Field "D" Battery Artillery Battalion.
He worked as a truck driver for TW Phillips Gas Company and also as an electrician over his lifetime.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, a charter member of the Past to Present Machinery Association, a 50-year member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge No. 534, and a member of the Punxsy Saddle Club.
He enjoyed tractor pulls, farming, hunting out west, and restoring antique John Deere tractors.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by five brothers, Samuel Hanley, Paul Hanley and wife Catherine, Gilbert "Bud" Hanley, George Hanley and wife Jeannine, Raymond Hanley and wife Darlene, all of Punxsutawney; three sisters, Maxine Cooper of Columbus, Ohio, Mary Leonard of Grampian and Kathy Conrad and husband Richard of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Hanley; sisters Sally Lou Whitesell and Jean Ann Cignetti; an infant brother, Arnold Hanley; and an infant sister, Barbara Hanley.
Per Robert's wishes, funeral services are private and under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home of Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Robert, to Punxsy Home Health, 602 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA, or to Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Rd., #3000, Indiana, PA 15701. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved