Heath Andrew Husted, passed away on 25th of November surrounded by his family. To respect the restrictions Covid guidelines, there will be no viewing and only a graveside service at the Elida Cemetery, on December 5th at 11 am with Vernon Baker, Todd Salzwedel and Bill Case officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrel Chenault, Chris Mullins, Rusty Husted, Travis Husted, Garry Morris, Mario Trujillo, Jon Kuncel, Daniel Hutchins and Brad Bryant as well as all the special people who he had touched their lives and affected their journey.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions will be able to send donations to the First National Bank of Friona for a scholarship fund that will be set up in Heath's name.
All arrangements will be made my Wheeler Mortuary in Portales, NM.
Heath was born in Portales, NM to Andrew and Cora Husted on August 2, 1970. Heath grew up in Elida, NM, where he helped on the family dairy and was active in community activities like little league and 4H. When Heath was a freshman in high school, the family moved to Santa Rosa, NM where his father, Andy, had taken a pastor position with the United Methodist Church. Heath quickly got involved with the sports program at Santa Rosa. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran track for the Lions. Heath graduated in 1988 with many sports and academic honors.
Heath spent time at McMurray, ENMU and Brewer School of Theology. Heath started to help his father with a youth group at Peralta UMC in 1989, where he made the life decision to be a youth worker. Heath spent the next twenty years working at various United Methodist Churches around the New Mexico Annual Conference. During this time he made several life-long friendships and had many opportunities to plan, dean and speak at youth events at Sacramento Methodist Assembly. During his time as a youth director he met his wife Pam, and they were married on April 27 2003 at the Sacramento Assembly. Heath and Pam worked together at First UMC in Roswell, NM and then moved to Alamogordo, NM, where he worked as the Youth Director at Grace UMC. In 2010, Heath had the opportunity to serve the San Jon UMC as a Certified Lay Pastor, and he pastored that church until 2016. During his time in San Jon, Heath helped with little Dribblers, and Little League Baseball and helped with the San Jon 6 man Football Team. Heath also become involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes as a huddle leader for San Jon Schools. In 2016, he joined the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as the Eastern New Mexico Regional director. Heath took his passion for youth minister and his love for all things sports and worked with coaches and athletes on the Eastern Plains with on-campus huddles, camps and mentoring coaches.
In 2017, the Husted's moved to Friona, TX, where Heath helped to organize and establish a youth sports league. Heath also had the opportunity to serve the Grady UMC, where he was blessed to work with the church as a pastor and the school through FCA. He coached little league basketball and helped with Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken baseball teams. Heath loved all things sports and if he could have an opportunity to discuss his love for Christ with a coach or a team, it was the ultimate reward to him. Heath's love for sports and Christ was shared daily with his three boys. Heath's time was spent going to games, attending church and meeting with coaches.
Heath is preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Finis Cannon and Don Husted; Grandmothers, Grace Cannon and Grace Husted; his father, Andrew Husted; his best friend, Adam Anthony; and various aunts, uncles and cousins.
Heath is survived by wife, Pamela Husted of Friona, TX; his sons, Andrew, William and Grayson Husted of the home; his brothers, Travis Husted of Elida, NM and Rusty Husted (Jessica) of Fairview, OK; his sister, Heather Husted of Springfield, OH; his mother, Cora Eileen Husted of Elida; his Aunts, Glenda (Wayne) Harris, Patsy Graham, and Debby Cannon, and uncles, Tony (Doris) Husted, and Benjamin (Judy) Husted.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the wonderful staff of Parmer County Medical Center, nurses, medical tech and physicians, the Friona EMS services, Air Methods staff and the countless nurses, techs and physicians at Pampa Regional Medical and Covenant Hospital in Lubbock, who helped our family during this time.
Services have been entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc. wheelermortuary.net