Leo Mirabal passed away in his sleep early on November 26, 2020, at his home in Lake Elsinore CA. The cause of death was lung cancer, he was 71 years old.

Leo was born on October 11,1949, in Tucumcari, NM, to Rosa and Frances Mirabal, he attended Tucumcari High School. He was drafted into the US Army on June 1969. He served in Viet Nam where he earned the Bronze Star as well as The Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantry Mans Badge, Air Medal, Viet Nam Campaign Metal, Viet Nam Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Leo lived in Lake Elsinore CA, for the last 40+ years doing what he loved, building houses as an independent contractor.

Interment of his ashes with Military Honors will be on December 21, 2020, at 2:15pm in Riverside National Cemetery.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, he was a great human being.



