Donna Kathryn Claussen
1947 - 2020
Donna Kathryn Claussen

December 6, 1947-July 30, 2020

GRAND MOUND-Donna Kathryn Claussen passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home in rural Grand Mound, Iowa, Thursday morning July 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a true example of courage, grace and beauty until the very end of her brave fight with breast cancer.

Donna was born December 6, 1947, in Clinton. Her beloved mother, Fern Bauer, held a special place in her heart. Donna was always quick to recognize the many sacrifices she made to her as a single, working mother. Donna married her high school sweetheart, and the love of her life, Ronald Lee Claussen, October 12, 1968. For nearly 52 years they walked hand in hand. The life they built together was a testament to true, honest love. Where one went, so did the other. Their partnership was an example of a true love story and their bond is forever unbreakable. Ronnie was an unbelievable caretaker to Donna during her battle. Donna was the mother of three daughters and a beloved grandma to seven grandchildren. She embraced the roles of wife, mom and grandma wholeheartedly. She showed her intense love for her family each and every day, right up to the very end.

Donna specialized in creating wonderful holiday celebrations, preparing oversized family meals, giving beautifully wrapped gifts, planting flowers and shopping. The smell of her powder, her cooking, her presence at her grandkids' events and her daily text messages are just a few of the many things about her that will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; her daughters, Rochelle (Josh) Herbst, Nicole (Abe Tubbs) Claussen and Melinda (Steve) Cairney; her grandchildren, Abigayle Shekleton, JJ Herbst, Ava, Ike and Zeke Claussen-Tubbs and Tate and Annie Cairney; sister Debra (Rodney) Paysen; her brother-in-law, Robert (Linda) Claussen, Jr. and many special and loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Fern Viola Bauer; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Roberta Claussen; her brother, David Bauer; her brother-in-law Richard (Linda) Claussen; her grandma, Viola Reiling, and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020. A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3. 2020, in the funeral home with Chaplain Bruce McNeely officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt at a later date. Donna's grandkids will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are encouraged to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
AUG
3
Service
11:00 AM
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
