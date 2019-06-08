Florence E. Bennett

October 9, 1933-June 6, 2019

CORDOVA, IL- Florence Emma Bennett, 85, of Cordova, Illinois, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Services will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be 4-7pm on Monday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Cordova, Cordova Library, or the .

Florence was born October 9, 1933 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of George Barnett and Julie (Pasnak Saddoris) Coe. She married Joel Bennett on July 3, 1950 in Cuba, IL. Florence worked for John Deere Harvester in Clerical and Scheduling. Florence loved sewing, quilting and camping. She was an active gardener. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cordova for most of her life, HCE, and Friends of the Cordova Library.

Florence is survived by her husband, Joel; sons, Paul Bennett, Port Byron, Neil Bennett, Cordova; sisters, Pat (Bill) Nicholson, Cordova, Linda (Dan) Johnson, Port Byron; grandchildren, Ashley Bennett, Hillsdale, Justin Bennett, Prophetstown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Bennett; and brothers, Herbert, Loren, Dale and George Coe. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.