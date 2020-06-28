Janet A. Gould

September 27, 1932-June 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Janet A. Gould, 87, a resident of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family. A private family Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church was held with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to the current health crisis, Janet's family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.

Halligan – McCabe – DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Janet Ann Rater was born on September 27, 1932 in Ottumwa, Iowa, a daughter of John J. and Ann F. (Murphy) Rater. She was united in marriage to Mark J. Gould on August 31, 1957 in Ottumwa, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2013. They were blessed with over fifty-six years of marriage.

Janet and Mark were longtime members St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Janet will always be remembered for her unconditional love for her husband, children, and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children and their spouses; Kevin Gould and his fiancée, Natalie Neal, Leawood, Kansas, Mary Gould, Carlsbad, California, Mark D. and Julie Gould, Davenport,Timothy and Melissa Gould, Chicago, Illinois, Sally and Mike Schmidt, Fishers, Indiana, and Dennis and Julie Gould,St. Paul, Minnesota; 17 grandchildren; her siblings and sister-in-law: Mary Margaret Kneafsey, Huntington, West Virginia and John and Janet Rater, Cedar Rapids.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Michele Gould, and a special aunt and uncle, Ed and Maggie Murphy. May they rest in peace.

The Gould family would like to thank Fr. Tony Herold and the entire staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their loving and tender care of Janet, and a special thank you to her daughter-in-law, Julie, who served as her primarily caregiver during Janet's journey at the end of her life.

