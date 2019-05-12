John Lewis Hayman

February 21, 2019-February 23, 1928

OCALA, FL-John Lewis Hayman died 2/21/2019 in Ocala, FL. He was born 2/23/28 to Dr. George and Elizabeth Hayman, the middle child of five. He attended St. Anthony Catholic School and St. Ambrose Academy before joining the Navy in 1945. John served on the USS Paul Hamilton. In 1952 he married Mary Frances Giltner (Fritz). Together they had five of the most outstanding kids you could ever meet!

After 33 years of dedicated service, John retired from the Davenport Fire Department as a District Fire Chief. In 1982 he married Myrna Fleming.

John was an expert carpenter building his retirement home, with his son Michael, on a mountain top in Teller County, Colorado. There he was a full-time volunteer Sheriff's Deputy, a Board member of the Building Department and the Chief Security Officer for the Cripple Creek gaming casinos. John was instrumental in the development of the Teller County Animal Shelter and the position of the Animal Control Officer. Additionally, he established the Teller County Alliance for all subdivisions.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking the mountains and biking, even locally at the Arsenal and Scott County Park. He was also an excellent tennis player well into his eighties and an accomplished stained glass artist.

John was preceded in death by his siblings: Elizabeth (Betty), Robert (Bob), Donald (Don), son Michael (Mike) and grandson, Kristopher (Kris), stepsons Steven and Gerald. He is survived by his wife, Myrna, loving dog Tinker, sister, Sally, children: Colleen (Mike) Adrian, Deb (Michael) Hayman, Mark (Kathy) Hayman, Gregory (Liz) Hayman and Angela (Mike) Smith. Stepsons: Stanley, Brian (Amanda), Randy (Shelley) and Tim (Debbie). Grandchildren: Jake, Elizabeth, Trevin, Matt, Kim, Alexis, Austin and Ryan. Great-grandchildren: Allison, Macy, Leah, Lucas, Lauren, Tyler, Clayton, Parker and Sawyer. Step grandchildren: Chris (Brittany), Mike, RT, April and Joey (Jennifer).

Burial services will be on a later date at the Arsenal Cemetery. Memorials/donations may be made to the Davenport Fire Museum, 2301 East 11th Street, Davenport, IA 52803 or the Hospice Unit of your choice.