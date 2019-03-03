Margaret Mary Mettille July 6, 1928-March 1, 2019 DUBUQUE - Margaret Mary Mettille, 90, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 1, 2019 at Stonehill Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4th, 2019 at the Church of the Nativity with Rev. Msgr. James Miller officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 1:45 p.m. Family and friends may also gather after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church until time of funeral mass. Margaret was born on July 6, 1928 in Monti, Iowa the daughter of Joseph and Marguerite (Woods) Sheeley. She graduated from Saint John's High School in Independence Iowa and attended Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque. She married Donald Mettille on September 16, 1950 at the Church of the Nativity. Margaret belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America and the YWCA for exercise and activities. Margaret and Don shared over 68 years of marriage. Margaret never tired of enjoying her children and grand/great-children and some ballroom dancing including post-festivities! Prior to marriage and 8 years thereafter Margaret held various jobs in the healthcare field spending the most time at the former Xavier Hospital. After raising her children, she went back to work for a number of years at Mount Saint Francis. In retirement she loved to travel and enjoyed stopping off at a garage sale and the casinos and never missed watching the HAWKEYES! She is survived by her husband Donald and her eight children. Deb and Jim Frick of Davenport and their children Abby and Brad Snyder of Minneapolis, Brian Frick and Brad Frick of West Des Moines. Joe and Sue Mettille of Dubuque and their children Matt Mettille of San Francisco, Jeff Mettille of Washington DC, and Nate and Rachel Mettille and their children Lucy and Emmy of Eagan MN. Mike Mettille of Dubuque and his daughter Ashley Mettille of Los Angeles. Pat and Jeff Britt of Riverside, IA. Dave and Felisa Mettille and their children Sophia, Chloe and Mia, of Doylestown, PA, EmmaLee of Raleigh NC, Amanda of New York City. Mary Jo Mettille of Dubuque, Ann Mettille of Iowa City, and Jacque Mettille of Dubuque. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Rose Ann Malone and her husband Robert Malone along with her brother-in-law Ralph Mettille. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Stonehill Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque or Dubuque Humane Society. The family wishes to thank all of the healthcare practitioners and staff at Stonehill Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, Medical Associates, Grand River Medical, Mercy Hospital and Home Instead Senior Care.