MaryEllen Hartmann May 6, 1941-May 12, 2020 DEWITT-MaryEllen Hartmann, 79, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity in Davenport. MaryEllen was born May 6, 1941, to Roy and Vivian (Behr) Smith in Clinton, Iowa. She graduated from DeWitt High School in 1959. MaryEllen was united in marriage to Marvin A. Hartmann on August 2, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt. The couple farmed at Elvira and later DeWitt. MaryEllen was a homemaker and worked for Neckers and Vision Center. MaryEllen was an active member of Emmaus Road Church in DeWitt, where she participated in the Moms for Moms ministry. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, and wintering in Texas. She is survived by her husband, Marvin; children, Tina (Bill) Freese of Cedar Rapids, Greg Hartmann of DeWitt; grandchildren, Eric (Lisa) Freese, Adam (Allison) Freese, and Ashley (fiancé Austin Cunningham) Freese, and Derek Hartmann; great-grandchildren, Harper, Hudson, and Genevieve; a sister-in-law, Carol Schunter, brothers-in-law, Ken (Judy) Hartmann, and John (Claire) Hartmann; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Emmaus Road Church in DeWitt, Pastor Brandon Pangman officiating. The service will also be streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Haven International, Moms for Moms of Emmaus Road, or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.