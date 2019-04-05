Patricia A. Keith Tadewald

December 27, 1940-April 3, 2019

MOLINE-Patricia A. Keith Tadewald, 78, of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Bickford Cottage, Moline.

Services are 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Family will greet friends at a visitation immediately following services from 3:00 until 4:30 p.m. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, or a local Humane Society.

The former Patricia Allene Lindblom was born December 27, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy (Beatty) Lindblom. She married Wayne Keith on November 28, 1957, with whom she had four children before the couple divorced. She then married Harvey Tadewald on November 26, 1988, in Moline. He died November 5, 2007.

Pat volunteered for the Juvenile Diabetes Association and sold Avon and Tupperware. She enjoyed quilting, ceramics, dogs, and made wedding cakes for all of her children. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Pat, especially her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Julie and Mike Daniels of Salina, Kansas, Tim and Ellen Keith of Moline, Wendie Wyatt of Moline, and Cindy and Paul Davis of Silvis; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Raye "Duchess" Brown of Granite Bay, California, and Toby Meyers of Thayer, Kansas.

The family would like to give special thanks to everyone at Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to Pat.

