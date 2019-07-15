Home

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Rex N. Couchman


1925 - 2019
Rex N. Couchman Obituary

Rex N. Couchman

September 12, 1925-July 14, 2019

DAVENPORT-Rex N. Couchman, 93, of Davenport passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Senior Star Senior Living surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 11a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7p.m. at funeral home. There will be additional visitation Wednesday from 10 until 11a.m at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus.

Rex Neil Couchman was born on September 12, 1925 in Sewal, Iowa, a son of Neil and Anna (Gunter) Couchman. He attended Centerville Community College. Rex proudly served our country in the Navy during World War II. He and his shipmates were awarded the Bronze Star for their service during the Battle of Okinawa.

Rex married Joan Munden on August 22, 1948 and they had five children together. He later was united in marriage to Ardell (Libberton) Lacina on November 16, 1979 at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport.

Rex was a scheduler and expediter for ALCOA, retiring in 1985 following 29 years of service.

Rex enjoyed woodworking and traveling, making it to all 50 state capitals.

Survivors include his wife, Ardell, children and their spouses: Neila Wheeler, Dennis (Opal) Couchman, all of Davenport, Becky (John) Cain, Des Moines, Steve (Molly) Couchman, Las Vegas, Lori (Todd Stuhr) Leamer, Lowden, Iowa, and a step-son, Steven (Cathy) Lacina Wright, Maine; 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; and one great-great grandchild; siblings: Marvin (Jane) Couchman, Moravia, Iowa, Donna (Bill) Bryan, Dallas, Texas, Danny (Rosemary) Couchman, Bettendorf, Richard (Betty) Couchman, Sewal, Iowa; and a brother-in-law, Larry (Lesa) Munden, Lancaster, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son-in-law, Dave Wheeler, and an infant great-granddaughter, Carissa Wells.

Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 15, 2019
