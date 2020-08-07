1/1
Robert H. "Bob" Budde
Robert H. "Bob" Budde

November 8, 1928 - August 5, 2020

DAVENPORT - Robert H. "Bob" Budde, 91, a resident of Davenport, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass Thursday at church. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bob was born November 8, 1928 in Bellevue, Iowa, the son of Irving C. and Gena (Haugen) Budde. He married Virginia Hanson, May 28, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dubuque.

He served his country in the United States Army after World War II and in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Deere & Co. as an industrial engineer in Dubuque and later in Moline, retiring after 35 years of service.

Bob volunteered at the Kahl Home, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading and the arts. Bob was a sports enthusiast, watching baseball, basketball, football and his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a member of Rotary International and the Optimist Club. Bob was a loving husband and devoted father.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Virginia; children, Douglas (Erika) Budde of Salinas, California, and Kristina (Brian) Bowles of Simpsonville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Alina, Alysa, John Robert, Arianna and Corina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; and sister, Helen.

Online condolences may be made to Bob's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Praying for the family. Bob and Ginny were special friends. May he Rest In Peace.
Kathy and Jim Dolan
Friend
August 7, 2020
Bob was a wonderful friendly man. My family has known their family for some 30 years. I'm sorry for Ginny, Kris and Doug. May he Rest In Peace.
Sue Hass
Friend
