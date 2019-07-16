Steven John Baker

February 24, 1959-July 12, 2019

WILTON-Steven John Baker, 60, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 12, 2019 at his home in Wilton.

Steve was born on February 24, 1959 in Muscatine. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1977. He went onto Monmouth College where he played football and graduated in 1981. He retired from HON in Muscatine in 2015 after nearly 30 years of service.

He married to the love of his life Pamela Mohr on July 25, 1987 in Davenport.

Steve enjoyed spending time outdoors and cruising in his car while listening to oldies on the radio. In recent years, he especially enjoyed trips to his retirement property in Missouri with his wife. Steve was most proud of the fact that he raised three successful children that he loved and adored.

The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 P.M. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, followed by a celebration of life reception at the United Steel Worker Union Hall in Wilton.

Steve is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela, daughters: Andrea (Jesse) Truax of Des Moines, IA and Kelsey (Andrew) Zellmer of Clive, IA, and son Kyle Baker of Denver, CO, sisters: Beverly (Geoffrey) Cromer of Horseshoe Bay, TX, Carol Christensen of Charlotte, NC, Yenette (Richard) Manley of Fort Mill, SC, Nancy Loos of Wilton and Ruby (Brian) Lather of Sun City, AZ, and brothers: Sam Baker and Ron Baker both of Wilton, and Larry Baker of Oxnard, CA.

He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Baker and sister-in-law Barbara Baker.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilton First Responders.

