Charles Walter Teichert, Jr. April 14, 1938 - April 28, 2019 Ramona Charles Walter Teichert, Jr., 81, passed away on April 28, 2019, in Ramona, California, with his wife, Sandra, and family at his side. He was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on April 14, 1938, and he and Sandra were married in Greenwich on June 13, 1959. They had been planning a celebration for their 60th wedding anniversary this June.Much of Charlie's lifetime was spent in the community doing public service. He served on the Board of Directors of the Greenwich Kiwanis Club, Ramona Kiwanis Club, Ramona Senior Center and Ramona Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee. He served as a member of the San Diego Sheriff's Advisory Committee and as President and Chairman of the Board of the Intermountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department in Ramona. Charlie was also a 70 year veteran of the Boy Scouts of America and served in many leadership positions.He was predeceased by his parents, Charles W. Teichert, and Edith (Ohlson) Teichert, and his sister, Jean Robinett. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Charles III and Timothy (Tracy), and daughter, Liza (Edward) Zack; grandchildren, Sarah, Benjamin, Courtney and Cody Teichert, Dustin and Sam Zack, and great-grandson, Liam Teichert; nieces, Debbie Robinett and Donna Lennon, as well as numerous cousins.A celebration of Life will be held in Ramona Town Hall on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm, with the Rev. Andy Schreiber, Pastor of the Ramona Valley Presbyterian Church, officiating. All who knew or served with Charlie are invited to attend. A private burial will be held in Connecticut in June. Memorial donations may be forwarded to Greenwich Council SDA, 63 Mason Street, Greenwich, CT 06830, San Diego-Imperial Council BSA, 1207 Upas St., San Diego, CA 92103, or Ramona Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 275, Ramona, CA 92065. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Published in the Ramona Sentinel on May 9, 2019