Ramona Dennis Reese was born to Edna and Troy Reese in San Diego on March 20, 1955. He died in Canon City, Colorado, on May 7. Dennis was the youngest of five children, a beloved brother, and the "fun" uncle. He graduated from Ramona High (1973), Point Loma Nazarene University, and received his Master of Divinity degree from Iliff School of Theology in Denver.Dennis served in Montana and Colorado as a United Methodist pastor for over 33 years. He loved mentoring and empowering young people; he chaired the Conference Camping program for six years, and his Conference and local church youth groups. He loved and was loved by all congregations he served.Dennis had an infectious joyful presence that was expressed through his smiling eyes. He loved fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. In his younger years, he liked building and driving dune buggies. Dennis played sports and coached softball, but mostly enjoyed the relationships he built with people on the team. An avid sports fan throughout his life, he kept his allegiances to the San Diego sport's teams.Dedicated to his family, Dennis was a peacemaker having the gift of listening and loving his family and friends. He truly saw the best in others and inspired kindness. He also enjoyed having the family landscaping and gardening gene; he owned the Potted Petunia Nursery in Ramona from 1976-1985.Dennis Reese is survived by his siblings, Jean Reinschmidt, Joyce Craig, Dean Reese, and Sandy Briggs, as well as fourteen nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and many good friends.Donations in memory of Dennis Reese can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent in care of Joyce Craig, 3112 Glenwood Dr., Wylie, TX. 75098. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ ramonasentinel Troy Dennis Reese March 20, 1955 - May 7, 2020
Published in Ramona Sentinel on May 21, 2020.