Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda (Stoudt) Wentzel.

Brenda A. Wentzel, 73, of Bern Twp., passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 31st in Tower Health, Reading Hospital. Brenda was married to P. Douglas Wentzel. Brenda and Douglas would have celebrated fifty-three loving years of marriage on April 16th.

Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Warren H. Stoudt and Grace E. (Wanner) Stoudt.

She was member of Bern Reformed United Church of Christ. She graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School, Class of 1965. She was employed for many years for Western Electric-Agere, retiring in 2001 as a lab technician. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and making ceramics. Brenda and Doug enjoyed traveling. They especially enjoyed

traveling to Alaska, Walt Disney World and California.

Additional survivors include two children, Eric R. Schaeffer and wife, Hillary Arndt, of Bern Twp.; and Amy J. Alivernini and husband, John Alivernini, of Collegeville. Brenda adored and loved to spend time with her

grandchildren: Hannalise G. and Juliana M. Schaeffer, and Abigail G. and Olivia B. Alivernini.

She was predeceased by a sister, Linda Gertrude Schaeffer; and a brother.

Brenda loved her two dogs, Buddy and Dyna.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10:30 a.m. in Bern Reformed United Church of Christ, 3196 Bernville Rd., (Rt. 183) Leesport, PA 19533, with Reverend James Roth officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow the service in Bern Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bern Reformed UCC at the above address and the

Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



