Carol A. (Becker) Winterstein, 74, of Reading, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald D. Winterstein, who passed February 11, 2018. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Donald G. and Doris (Reichart) Becker. Carol was a 1964 graduate of Reading High School and enjoyed watching TV, cats and going shopping. She worked as a housekeeper at Reading Hospital. Carol is survived by her sons: Brian, Scott and Christopher all of Reading; one grandson Jeremy, Reading; one sister Barbara Rossi wife of Joe, Exeter; and one niece JoLynn wife of Cain Cerra and their children Mason and Ethan all of Exeter. A private viewing and graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.