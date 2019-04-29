Charles T. Hatt, 75, of Laureldale, passed away Friday in his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was married to Gloria A.

(Wagaman) Hatt. Charles and Gloria were married fifty loving years.

Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Harold R. Hatt and Dorothy (Katner) Hatt.

He graduated from Governor Mifflin High School, Class of 1962. He was a member of Rosedale United Church of Christ in Laureldale. He served in the United States Navy.

He retired on April 1, 2001, with thirty-three years of service, last working as a senior technical specialist for

Carpenter Technology.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Elks #2645, Ocean City, Md. His greatest hobby was spending time with his two grandchildren.

Additional survivors include two children, David,

husband of Gina, of Reading, and Kenneth C. Hatt, husband of Jennifer Hatt, of North Coventry Twp. There are two loving grandchildren, Lauren and Ryan Hatt.

Also, there are three siblings: Harold D., husband of

Elizabeth Hatt, of Fairfax, Va.; Douglas, husband of Marilyn Hatt, of Brecknock Twp.; and Frederick K., Esq., husband of Janice Hatt, of Muhlenberg Twp.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rosedale UCC, 1301 E. Bellevue Ave., Laureldale, PA 19605.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc. in Temple is

entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



