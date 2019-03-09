Clarence W. "Sonny" Shaffer, 77, husband of Ruth M. (Seidel) Shaffer, of Boyertown, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his residence.

He was the son of the late William G. Baus and Mary E. (Day) Shaffer. Sonny worked at Sears and Roebuck in the lawn and garden department for thirty-three years. He also worked for the Pottsgrove School District as a groundskeeper for ten years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Good

Shepherd UCC. Sonny was an avid outdoorsman and

enjoyed sports especially basketball.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 52 years are two daughters, Teresa A. Christof and Connie M. Dierolf; one son, Greg W. Shaffer and his fiancé, Donna Laskosky; five grandchildren: Mark, Jason, Samantha, John and Brayden; and one great-grandson, Mason.

He was predeceased by one sister, Fern Baus; and two brothers, John and Donald Shaffer.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, Pa. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Good Shepherd UCC Memorial Fund, 35 West Philadelphia

Avenue, Boyertown, PA 19512.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. www.morrellfuneralhome.com



