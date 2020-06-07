Darlene Moser
Darlene K. (Angstadt) Moser Darlene K. Moser, 87, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, in Berkshire Commons, Exeter, where she was a guest since June 2019. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Franklin R. Moser, Shillington, and sister Grace Kauffman. She retired from Baldwin Hardware in 1995. A daughter of the late Catherine and Hunter Angstadt, Sr. She was predeceased by her first husband, Richard Miller, brother Hunter and daughter Sherry. In addition, Darlene is survived by her four children: Virginia, Cricket, Jody all of Florida and Destry of Texas. 5 grandchildren and Step-daughter Cheryl, West Lawn. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family in Pleasant View Cemetery. John P. Feeney Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Obituary and condolences at www.Johnpfeeney.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
