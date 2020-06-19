Donald A. Davis Donald A. Davis, 73, of Temple, passed away suddenly on June 17, 2020 He was born in Reading on December 11, 1946 to the late Frederick Davis and Rita (Klusewitz) Gibble. He was the significant other of Geraldine “Jerri” Heffner, of Temple. Donald was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served from 1964 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Dana Corps. for 30 years before his retirement in 1999. Donald was an avid hunter and loved feeding the birds and squirrels outside of his house. He enjoyed music, dancing, singing and working on puzzles. Donald had a passion for antique cars and loved his 1950 Studebaker. He was a car show enthusiast and enjoyed watching NASCAR. In addition to his companion, Jerri, Donald is survived by a son, Donald A. Davis Jr., and a step son, William Wagner husband of Yadja. Also surviving are Donald’s beloved sisters, Margaret Milligan, Ginny Krick and Rosemary Leonardziak. There are several grandchildren and one great grandchild surviving. He was preceded in death by a son, David M. Davis. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, with services beginning at 12:00pm. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.