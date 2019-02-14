Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris (Weida) Howerter.

Doris G. Howerter, 88, of Phoebe Berks Village Center, Wernersville, and formerly of Winding Creek Farm, Kempton, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was the wife of William G. Howerter. They were married on December 22, 1951, and celebrated sixty-seven years of marriage.

Born in Albany Twp., she was the daughter of the late George C. and Miriam E. (Greenawalt) Weida. Doris was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School and received a

Bachelor's of Science degree in home economics from

Albright College in 1952. She was a home economics teacher for Kutztown High School for five years and a substitute teacher for fifteen years. Doris also helped run a large dairy operation with her husband.

She was a member of New Bethel Church, Albany Twp., where she was a member of church council and a Sunday School teacher. Doris was a member of the Board of Directors of the Berks County Extension, a 4-H leader, and a volunteer at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. She enjoyed birding, traveling, sewing and reading. Doris especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Sally A. (Howerter), wife of John C. Kunkel, Nazareth; Beth L. (Howerter), wife of Earl W. "Bill" Hassel, Centre Twp.; Martha Sue (Howerter), wife of John Landis, Peachtree City, Ga.; and David W. Howerter, husband of Jacqueline, Seddons Corner, Manitoba, Canada; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her sisters, Evelyn M. Trexler, Wyomissing; and Joanne M. Furst, Kutztown.

A memorial service for Doris will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private in New Bethel Cemetery, Albany Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Bethel Church, 135 New Bethel Church Road, Kempton, PA 19529, or Phoebe Berks Benevolent Fund, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville, PA 19529.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



