Ellen Ester (Siegfried) Pacharis Tyre Ellen Ester (Siegfried) Pacharis Tyre, 100, formerly of Country Meadows Retirement Community in Wyomissing, passed away the evening of June 16, 2020 in the care of The Lutheran Home at Topton. She shared a loving marriage of over 40 years with George H. Pacharis, who passed October 22, 1982, and was remarried to Harvey D. Tyre, who passed April 26, 1992. Ellen was born in Reading to the late Charles and Sarah (Delp) Siegfried. Ellen and George enjoyed many years relaxing with family and friends at their cabin in Blackwell, PA. With Harvey, Ellen traveled extensively in this country and abroad. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Wyomissing, where she taught Sunday school for a number of years. Ellen is survived by her two sons, George H. Pacharis Jr. (Dottie) of Ft. Myers, FL, and Gary Paul Pacharis (Suzanne) of Kenhorst; her grandchildren Gary Paul, Gwen, Stephanie, and Gail; and her great grandchildren Amaya, Sarah, Meghan, Emily, Abram, George, and Madelynn. In addition to her husbands, George and Harvey, Ellen was predeceased by her sisters, Doris DeMoss and Marian Ravel, and her brother, Charles Siegfried. Services will be held privately at the convenience of Ellen’s family. In lieu of flowers, Ellen’s family requests donations be made in her memory to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 831 N. Wyomissing Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.